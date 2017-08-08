Cavs Update Their Uniforms for Upcoming NBA Season…

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off losing the NBA Championship and for an off-season upgrade just after acquiring Derrick Rose, they have unveiled their new Nike “Association” and “Icon” uniforms for their upcoming season. The team gives us a preview of their two primary jerseys for the upcoming season. No huge differences standout within the uniforms from last season. Each team will have four different jerseys in rotation.

The “Association” and “Icon” edition uniforms will be for all 30 NBA teams as one will represent their communities and the other representing the mindset of an NBA player. As we know, the NBA has been very strict on rules and for the first time since the NBA started teams will not be obligated to wear their “white” jerseys for home games.

Per NBA.com,

The wordmarks on each uniform introduce a new aggressive look. The sharp edges of the typeface are inspired from notions of a defender and the forward-like motion of the sword. The white Association edition uniform features CAVS across the chest in wine accented by a gold outline. The front and back player numbers are wine with a gold outline. The lettering (last name) on the back of the uniform is wine, as is the trim on the collar and shoulders of the jersey. The wine waistband on the shorts showcases the word “CLE” front and center. The wine Icon edition uniform features CLEVELAND across the chest in gold accented by a navy outline. The front and back player numbers are navy with a gold outline. The trim on the collar and shoulders of the jersey is navy, while the lettering (last name) on the back of the jersey is gold. The navy waistband on the shorts showcases the word “CAVS” front and center.

Check out images of the Cavs newest uniforms below.