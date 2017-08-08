Drake Announces He’s Working on a New Album, Brings Tory Lanez Out at OVO Fest [Watch]

Looks like Drake is heading back to the studio to drop a new album.

On Monday (Aug 7) during the last moments of his eighth annual OVO Fest at the Budweiser Theater in Toronto, Drizzy announced that he was hitting the studio to rep his home town in a special way.

“I’m about to go back to making this new album in Toronto just for you, I’ll see you next year, we’ll be bigger, we’ll be better. I go by the name of Drake, this an OVO Sound ting for life.”

After making the announcement fans began to speculate that their thoughts behind the Instagram post that was posted then deleted that fans pin pointed as the announcement for More Life 2 was in fact correct. The post which was a hand written note detailing what seemed to be like the then release date had fans anticipating an announcement although none came-until now.

This isn’t the first time that Drake teased about a sequel to a previous hit project. As previously reported, Drake’s post looked very similar in which he is wearing a dark tracksuit top and gold chains. He was also seated the same leaning over the table like the original cover.

His last project, titled More Life, broke Spotify’s streaming record in one-day upon its release back in March, before he went on to rack up 13 trophies at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

In other OVO Fest news, Drake invited Tory Lanez to join him onstage. Together, they performed Lanez’s remix of Drake’s VIEWS track, “Controlla.” After the performance, Drake also addressed their recently squashed two-year beef.

“This guy right here, we had problems with each other and we hadn’t even met each other,” Drake said to the audience. “I met the man and he’s a great guy.”

Drake addressing Tory beef, while asking Toronto artists to get along. #OVOFEST pic.twitter.com/FyBKAVYvLw — Erin Ashley (@ellhah) August 8, 2017

Check out the announcement and performance below.