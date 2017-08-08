College football is almost here and Jordan Brand has stepped up their game and have added new sponsors for the University Of North Carolina Tarheels football team. The team will rock an alternate navy ensemble that will pay homage to Michael Jordan’s practice shorts that he played with in the NBA. The team will even wear helmets with the jumpman logo on the side. Nike’s “Week Zero” Free Trainer V7 Pack will arrive in 24 colorways in honor of Nike sponsored schools. More colorways are soon to be revealed.

Per Nike, “The Tar Heels will wear the Nike Mach Speed chassis, which is designed to maximize the athlete’s range of motion and increase breathability with a minimal-seam design, stretch woven materials and laser perforations in the front and back panels. The argyle print maintain classic UNC style, while the Jumpman logo offers fresh roots with Jordan Brand. In addition to the traditional home and away uniforms, Jordan Brand will outfit the team with an alternate navy look inspired by the practice shorts Jordan famously wore under his professional uniform.”

You can catch a glimpse of the new uniforms in action when the UNC Tarheels play their first home opener on September 2nd. You can check out the teams newest uniforms from a tweeted video below.