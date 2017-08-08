Lil Wayne may have fans on the edge of our seats waiting for the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter V, but one thing is for sure he’s delivering a steady stream of new music to help ease the wait.

In his latest collaboration, Weezy teamed up with Gudda Gudda and Hoodybaby to release the visual for his song “Loyalty.” The colorful clip features the team of three in the studio which doubles as a skate park hanging out as they create the project together. Opening with Gudda Gudda spitting his signature flow, the guys gather around each other as they stand among some of the skate park props, with some shots showing Wayne hitting his board to skate around the studio. But it’s not all skate tricks, as Weezy spits his verse during his appearance on top of a grand piano.

The hit track is featured on his recent project In Tune We Trust EP, which features four new tracks from the rapper, including his “Magnolia” freestyle and “Fireworks” featuring Young Jeezy and produced by Mike Will Made-It. No word on whether these songs from the project will officially appear on Carter V or if a new album is in the works, but fans are rejoicing at the fact it seems the old lyrical Wayne is making a comeback.

Watch the music video for Weezy’s “Loyalty” record with Gudda Gudda and Hoodybaby below.