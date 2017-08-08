Lil Wayne is back with more music, and this time it’s an upbeat, ONHEL-produced track that made its debut on SoundCloud, titled “Like A Man”.

In terms of details on Tha Carter V, Weezy F Baby still has us on our toes. Thankfully, he hasn’t been completely silent recently. He dropped a four-track project on the Fourth of July, where he spit bars over “Magnolia” and collaborated with names like Young Jeezy and Jay Jones. This year, he made every 2000’s lover’s dream come true by dropping a joint project with T-Pain, rightfully titled T-Wayne.

ONHEL is a dope, talented producer who is no stranger to the hip-hop game. ONHEL is a Grammy-nominated mastermind behind the boards, and has produced for Jay-Z, Beyonce, JLo, Drake and is a frequent collaborator with Lil Wayne. You can really tell the two have chemistry when working together on this track. Listen to it below!