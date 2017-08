Meek Mill Pays Tribute To Lil Snupe In New Video Featuring Young Thug, “We Ball”

Meek Mill drops “We Ball” featuring Young Thug hailing from his new album, Wins and Losses. Paying homage to his protege Lil Snupe, the clip opens on the teen freestyle rapping. Check out the full video above!

