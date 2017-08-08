Migos Bring Out Cardi B At The Veld Fest To Perform “Bodak Yellow” | Source News Flash

Today in Source News Flash: During their recent appearance at Veld Festival in Toronto, Migos invited Cardi B to stage to perform her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” for the crowd. Check out the video below:

Thank you so much to the @migos for bringing me out at yesterday's #veldfest!! I was shitting bricks😩 but I'm so grateful for you guys! Yall are so talented and sooo inspiring!! When I grow up I wanna be just like you niggas😂 @offsetyrn @quavohuncho @yrntakeoff A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

During last night’s OVO Fest in Toronto, which hosted performances from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan, Roy Woods and dvsn, Drake brought to life his coveted tower off of Views cover artwork.

Variety reports that former Kobalt Music Group president Richard Sanders has been named as the new CEO of Tidal. Sanders becomes the fourth person in just two years to hold the position in the streaming service.

The official lookbook of the KITH x Coca-Cola summer collection is finally here and it encompasses graphic-printed T-shirts, caps, footwear, bathing suits, a surf board, and more incorporating co-branding and Coca-Cola‘s signature red/white palette.

The Weeknd just introduced his first signature sneaker under PUMA’s umbrella. The Parallel model is a combination of a military boot and a sneaker coming in olive and white colorways. The shoe will be available on August 24 for retail price $220.

North Korea’s response to the latest round of sanctions — this time from the UN — was fiery but not completely unexpected. The regime said the US would “pay dearly,” not just for the sanctions but for all other “crimes” against the country.

All-time Major League Baseball home run leader Barry Bonds says he wished he had played one more season.