The tributes to the late, great Prodigy continue with New York artist Mysonne. Today, Mysonne dropped a video for his remix to the duo’s “Survival Of The Fittest.”

Mysonne has been blowing up since a seven-minute freestyle he laid down on DJ Funkmaster Flex‘s radio show. NPR cited him as part of the movement that is bringing New York rap back to the forefront, due to his lyrical authenticity and pure rapping.

The black and white-filtered video shows Mysonne rapping atop a rooftop while addressing several themes popular within rap’s subgenre, trap music. While Mysonne is a veteran in the game, being around for a few decades now and boasting being signed to Def Jam at a point, he brings simplicity in this visual and allows more focus on the music. You can check the video out above and see Mysonne at the 4th Annual Source 360 in Downtown Brooklyn.