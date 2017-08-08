Rick Owens be the tag

Four years since its inception, Rick Owens’ footwear collaboration with adidas has ended. Resulting in cutting edge and often avant garde sneakers, the German sportswear brand and lauded designer Rick Owens have split amicably. In a statement, a representative from Owenscorp explained that “both parties enjoyed great success over the past four years, as this collaboration comes to a natural conclusion they continue to hold each other in the highest regard.”

Owens recently announced a new joint footwear collection with Americana brand Hood Rubber Company. Consistently proving to be a mainstay of the culture, Rick Owens sneakers will continue to exist yet without the three stripes.