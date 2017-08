MERK Premieres the much anticipated video for “TEAR DROPS” which will be featured on MERK’s debut full length project “Safe in Sound”. The track features heartfelt vocals that are whimsically placed behind a melodic beat, creating an nostalgic feeling reminding us of bitter sweet heart break or loves triumph. MERK gears up for “Safe in Sound’s” official release coming this summer and “TEAR DROPS” teases hints of what’s to come from the collaborative effort. Check out the full video above!