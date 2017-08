XUITCASECITY (pronounced Suitcase City / XCC) comprised of vocalist Mike Gomes and rapper Cam Young, take an introspective look at gratitude and loyalty on their second single, August 18th , and is available for pre-order now on Rising Pop duo,(pronounced Suitcase City / XCC) comprised of vocalist Mike Gomes and rapper Cam Young, take an introspective look at gratitude and loyalty on their second single, “Where Do We Go“ , available today on digital music platforms. Their debut album, INDXGO , comes out, and is available for pre-order now on iTunes