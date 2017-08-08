Xmas Gifts

Recently revealed to exist, we now have a detailed look at the ultra rare variation of the red/white Supreme x Nike Dunk High. Gifted to the NYC Supreme flagship store staff for the holidays in 2015, the Supreme “Christmas” Dunk High was mysteriously found by a customer shopping at the NYC store two years ago. Never released officially, the alluring sneakers feature a premium red leather and white wool panel upper. The insole is made up of Nike’s Lunarlon material and features the tried and true, iconic Supreme branding.

Check out detailed images of the unreleased sneaker in the gallery below.