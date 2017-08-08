Yeezy Season approaching

In February, Kanye West took the wraps off Yeezy Season 5 in New York. The presentation saw the latest in Ye’ devised apparel shown off to the public and now the first pieces of the collection are finally being made available. The first retailer to drop the latest in Yeezy supply is Anrosa in Nantes, France.

At this point it’s only two pieces from Kanye’s fifth collection that have dropped. The “adidas Calabasas Crewneck” in two separate colors is the only part of Yeezy Season 5 currently on the market. The crewneck features “Calabasas” branding on the back and a subtle logo on the front. Available to cop for a price of around $270 both crewnecks are already sold out as of right now.

Check out the item listing for yourself on Anrosa.