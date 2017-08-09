It wasn’t too long ago that Childish Gambino revealed he’d be retiring his musical alter ego with the rolling out of his next album.

In a bittersweet moment it seems he’s getting closer to that end goal as he sat down with Clara Amfo of BBC Radio 1 to reveal that he’s been working on new music.

“I’ve been working on that here,” he expressed. “You guys have been very instrumental in my music. London has been very inspirational.”

Amfo also probed on his impending retirement, questioning on whether to call him Donald Glover or Childish Gambino.

His response may have confirmed that he will be hanging up the mic, but not so soon.

“Yeah, but it’s not yet, though,” he clarified. “You still have a lot more time of calling me [Childish Gambino] if you want.”

Back in June, Glover offered insight as to why he’d be quitting music in the future after hinting at it during a Governor’s Ball performance.

“There’s nothing worse than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” he explained. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

Listen to the full interview here.