KeKe Wyatt secretly dropping a new single “Summertime” is what, and it has the perfect laid-back-summer-vibe! On “Summertime” KeKe reminisces about the summers she spent at her Granny’s house, familiar smells and special moments – all the things that made summertime her favorite season growing up.

“I’ve always labeled the music I make like a big pot of gumbo,” says Keke. “You’re going to get a little bit of everything. I’m a country girl and I always loved summertime in the country. Life can move so fast, and sometimes it’s good to just sit back and think about all those feel good memories that make you who you are. That’s the inspiration behind ‘Summertime’.”