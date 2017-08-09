Why Not, The Best Athlete Of All-Time?

The discussion of who the GOAT is will always be a discussion in barber shops, basketball games, sports debates and among today’s athletes. ESPN’s The Undefeated recently shared a poll with the public to name the 50 greatest black athletes of all-time. 20 surveys were dished out to 10,350 people and each and every one seemed to proclaim Michael Jordan the GOAT. The legacy he left on the court can never be matched and the impact he has on the culture of basketball and sports all-together is something that not many athletes have conquered. The inspiration he gave young girls and boys who were cut from their high school basketball teams as kids and the level of dominance he brought to the court even when he was sick with the flu, is something we will never forget. The endless game-winners and dominant air-born dunks we’ve seen from MJ are at an all-time high and we’ve never seen another basketball player do it like him.

He remains at the top of his game as a owner just as he did in the NBA for all 15 seasons and continues to be the billion dollar man he once dreamed of being as a kid. He is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and is also a 6x NBA Champion, 6x Finals MVP and one of the few players who can say they played a ounce of MLB and then came out of retirement to re-join the Chicago Bulls to win 3 more rings wearing the “45.” As Jay -Z once said “When I come back like Jordan Wearin’ the 4-5, it ain’t to play games with you. It’s to aim at you, probably maim you”.

His legacy lives on and even without the poll, we already knew that Michael Jordan was in the G.O.A.T. discussion among other athletes like Serena Williams, Willie Mays, Jesse Owens, Jackie Robinson, Muhammad Ali and many more. You can read the full list here.