3,969 Miles separates Brooklyn from Berlin. With a 6 hour time difference and a language barrier most would find difficult at best, one thing resonates despite it all. Jay Boogie’s music, glamour, and undeniable panache.

Breaking the mold is important in today’s musical landscape. A unique sound, presentation, and personality are what carries artist into the limelight. Jay Boogie’s latest EP ‘Jesus Loves Me Too’ is a reflection of his life, experiences, and beliefs which personifies that very formula.

After a successful set at Europool in Berlin, Brooklyn-born Jay Boogie caught up with The Source to chop it up about his sound and his unique journey in music.

Q: Let’s talk about your influences! How did the sound for Jesus Loves Me Too come about?

A: My influences come together with me living my life and traveling to different places. They’re always around me and then I document them subconsciously. When it’s time to release them I put it on paper and then I put it on wax. I try to talk about what I know and what I go through, I don’t like to assume or be a slave to a certain concept. My music is like putting the scrapbook in my head on wax. It’s a little bit of everything. The vibes and the sounds I put out are an extension of me.

Luckily I’m from New York which is such a cosmopolitan city. You can follow the smell and the sound and come across a new culture everyday. I’m Dominican and Columbian so I also listened to bachata and salsa. House and Hip-hop music were the soundtracks to my youth as well but I wasn’t confined to just those genres of music and I thank my heritage and New York for that.

Q: ‘Jesus Loves Me Too’ is a loaded album title, what did you want your audience and people who aren’t familiar with J Boogie to know?

A: I thought to myself if I make it this title, as I’m saying it I’m putting it into existence and it becomes a part of my reality. As someone reads it, it becomes a part of their reality. It’s a fact, I believed we’re all loved in that sense. It’s not meant to be super duper religious. If it’s not Jesus they can plug their religion into that equation. It’s to be in love and to be loved by someone.

I also wanted people to be challenged by the title. I wanted to strike the question, “You don’t think he loves me is that actually a thing”? and I also wanted it to be kind of like a statement of empowerment.

Q:In today’s times we are ruled by labels so I have to ask, do you identify as an LGBT artist?

A: No.

Q: Why?

A: I identify as an artist but I am an activist in the LGBT community. I feel like it all goes hand in hand. I feel like labels like that are unfair. Everyone has their own perspective on the community from the outside, and as long as you are not disrupting my peace I’m fine. When it comes to the music, I feel like the moving forces in hip-hop are men who don’t culturally accept LGBT people. However, every single person in the community has their own journey. I feel like artist who identify as LGBT have to rely on their resilience and their individuality because unfortunately hip-hop still does not understand us.

Q: Your message to 20 somethings is loud and clear throughout the album. ‘Venti’ for instance has a message that is loud and clear, “Live your life, love/lust who you want, be who you want and don’t forget to stack your coin. What experiences in life inspired these sentiments on the album?

A: The people around me, travel, and the pressure on us to define a time in our life by age. There’s really no right age to receive something in life that’s a part of your journey. You just have to live life and take it.

Q: Do you aim to be liberated through music or do you aim to liberate others?

A: I aim to liberate others. I know what I’m saying and I mean what I’m saying so you could never take that out of context. You could strip my lyrics from a beat and I’m still talking my sh*t. My goal is always for other young urban kids to be able to sing along and feel comfortable with every word without having to filter it. Even if I’m not the greatest I need people to know that there are people like me with a voice who are willing to make music and invoke conversation.

Q:When did you know you wanted to be an artist and a performer?

A: I felt like my life has always been a performance. At some point in everyone’s life, you had a vision of yourself doing what it is that you wanted to do. There are people in authority who will shoot it down, but I always felt like it was attainable. The way I look is a way I feel so I always feel like I am performing. People like to follow the script on how to act and how to dress. But I feel like anything that I do is me because I am a performer. I think things makes more sense that way.

Q: Who would you like to work with in the future?

A:Princess Nokia, I think we would have a great set, just me and her! I would love to also work with Mykki Blanco, Leaf, and Zebra Catz and the list goes on.

Get into Jay Boogie aka The Body aka The Boogie Woogie for more!

‘Jesus Loves Me Too’ is streaming on Soundcloud and can be found here. Keep up with Jay Boogie on Instagram here.