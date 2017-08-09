R&B singer-songwriter Khalil releases his much-anticipated album Prove It All out today.

To celebrate the release of his new album, Khalil is also debuting the lead single entitled Know Enough today! The new track is the embodiment of summer vibes with its Afrobeat/Reggae feel.

Prove It All features production from the powerful producer trio that is Rex Cudo, Charlie Hansome, and Idan Kalai, who have individually and collectively worked on projects for Young Thug, Kehlani, Travis Scott, and Kanye West. Check out the full project below!