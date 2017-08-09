Wochee is back with his new video for his track “Conversations” which seems to be something between a confession about his recent experiences and feelings, and a prayer to God. This is the first release off of the Louisiana natives new project which is called “Letters From The Edge.” The director takes an artistic yet simple approach to the video which features Wochee by the ocean and in nature. There is no need for splashy and over the top images, because “Conversations” speaks for itself. During a time in music where substance and lyrical content are rare Wochee stand out from the crowd. This first release makes us look forward to the next single from Wochee’s newest project.