Stephen Curry is one helluva basketball player and we’ve fell in love with the guy he is on and off the court. He hasn’t had the best of luck in the shoe department though, that’s until he busted out in the NBA Finals wearing a new colorway of his Under Armour Curry 4. This year’s finals was the most watched NBA Finals since Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were in the spotlight in 1998. Ever since the NBA Finals we’ve seen the Curry 4 just about everywhere including on the golf course.

The highly anticipated Under Armour Curry 4 is expected to hit shelves on October 17th according to Michael Porter Jr., the #1 prospect of the 2018 NBA draft and incoming Missouri Tiger. Are we excited for the release of the Curry 4? When the shoe first made waves on social media, the reviews were positive and people applauded Under Armour for stepping up their game with Curry’s newest footwear. Lonzo Ball the newest Los Angeles Laker was seen rocking a pair of the Under Armour Curry 4’s during a summer league game. Curry has been enjoying his off-season and was seen hooping with some of the top high school players in California yesterday where he also rocked a pair of his Under Armour Curry 4’s. The shoes were strikingly familiar but included a white color base with a black upper. This pair is expected to be releasing on October 17th. Even though Under Armour has yet to confirm the release date.

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the release of the Under Armour Curry 4.