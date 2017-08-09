GRAMMY® Award-winning multi platinum hip-hop icons The Roots delivered an unheard of 6+ minute performance of their latest track entitled “It Ain’t Fair (feat. Bilal)” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in conjunction with the critically acclaimed new film DETROIT.

“It Ain’t Fair” was designed to emphasize the importance of social justice through the prism of late-sixties Detroit, which means many things culturally and politically, and also certain things musically,’ says The Roots drummer and producer Questlove.