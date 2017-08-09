In anticipation of EMPIRE and STAR’s return to Wednesday nights this fall on FOX….check out the world premiere music video of the hit song “YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL” featuring Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett, Trai Byers, Yazz, Serayah from EMPIRE; along with Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady from STAR. Award-winning music video director Chris Robinson directed the video.

The worlds of EMPIRE and STAR collide on a special season premiere event Wednesday, September 27on FOX. The epic night begins with the season 4 premiere of EMPIRE at a new time of 8/7c, followed by the season two premiere of STAR at 9/8c.