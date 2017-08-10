On the heels of his freshest release Boomiverse, Big Boi has announced his plans to once again take his show on the road for his latest “Daddy Fat Saxxx” Tour.

It is on September 2nd that the veteran emcee will kick off the first leg of the tour in Chicago at the North Coast Music Festival. Set to continue thorugh that area, Big Boi will hit citites that include New York and Boston to wrap up the first leg on September 24th.

The tour’s second portion may very well arrive in the later part of the year as Big Boi previously revealed that Boomiverse is pakaged as a double album, and the second half has yet to arrive.

“It’s coming in two waves,” Big Boi told XXL. “They have to work for that second part. I’m going to give them 12 songs then probably this time next year or it depends how I’m flowing this summer into Christmas, fans may get an early Christmas gift.”

Check the tours date below to see if your city made the first cut.

Big Boi’s Daddy Fat Saxxx Tour Dates

Sept. 2: Chicago, Ill. – North Coast Music Festival

Sept. 9: Raleigh, N.C. – Hopscotch Music Festival

Sept. 10: Norfolk, Va. – The NorVa

Sept. 11: Silver Spring, Md. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 12: Burlington, Vt. – Higher Ground Ballroom

Sept. 14: Pittsburgh, Penn. – Mr. Smalls Theater

Sept. 16: New York, N.Y. – The Meadows Music And Arts Festival

Sept. 17: Boston, Mass. – Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 18: Cleveland, Ohio – House of Blues

Sept. 19: Cincinnati, Ohio – Madison Theater

Sept. 20: Detroit, Mich. – Majestic Theatre

Sept. 21: Columbus, Ohio – Park Street Saloon

Sept. 23: Louisville, Ky. – Mercury Ballroom

Sept. 24: Nashville, Tenn. – Marathon Music Works



