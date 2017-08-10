With an undeniable buzz growing as he performs at spot dates on Playboi Carti’s tour, YSL rapper Gunna continues to grow his fan base at an alarming rate. Delivering a raw energy and passion for his craft on stage, fans of Gunna across the country have been catching the wave and downloading Gunna’s latest effort Drip Season 2.

Keeping up the pace, the young Atlanta based rapper is debuting his newest visual for the song “Phase” with Fader on (July 27th)

“In the song Gunna is talking about things he’s going through which gave me the idea of him falling in the beginning as if he’s falling through another world of all the tough things and times he’s trying to get through,” video director @TeeDRay explained of his work with Gunna.

“He lets me be creative and come up with ideas and when he performs on set he easy to work with because he gets into character and brings whatever type of energy I need for the particular scene.”

In addition to his Fader premiere, Gunna has an exclusive in-store set up in Houston with Dussé at the popular shoe store, Sneaker Summit for July 27th. Large crowds are expected, so please arrive early if you would like to meet Gunna for autographs and pictures.

For Gunna’s last visual release “Japan,” he received critical acclaim from the who’s who of blog sites, earning press looks from Mass Appeal, HotNewHipHop, DirtyGloveBastard, HipHopSince1987 and many more.