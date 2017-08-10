Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj‘s beef seemed to have died down, but after Remy’s appearance on Nick Cannon‘s hit show Wild N’ Out it may have just been resuscitated.

In the teaser clip of the upcoming episode, Remy and husband Pappoose guest star as the teams are playing a game of “Rest in Peace,” which sets up the cast members to improvise hilarious eulogies about random celebrities. Keeping in line with the messy tradition, Nicki Minaj’s picture appears on the screen, While Remy’s team member, Emmanuel Hudson, initially takes the podium, the audience immediately begins chanting for the Bronx MC as she hops up and heads to the mic, delivering one word, “ShETHER” as the crowd goes wild.

Although the actual tape date of the episode is unknown, Remy’s one liner eulogy actually falls in line with her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in March. During the interview, Remy appeared with Fat Joe to promote their album Plata o Plomo dressed in funeral attire. When Wendy asked why, Remy responded, “My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead.”

Check out the clip and trailer for the episode which airs tonight at 10 pm est on MTV2 below.