New acquired Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph is making headlines after he was reportedly arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Aug 9) for possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

According to published reports, Randolph was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell after he was detained with two other people as part of a rowdy scene that resulted in six police cars being vandalized.

In an email provided to Bleacher Report by CNN, it was reported that police responded to the Nickerson Gardens housing project in South Los Angeles due to a large group of people drinking, smoking marijuana and blocking the street. Upon arrival, police report that three people were seen reaching for their waistbands, leading to one person being questioned and released, while two others were recovered from a housing unit and arrested.

The LA Times reports, the Los Angeles County sheriff’s records show that Randolph was among those arrested and held on $20,000 bail.

Although the news of Randolph’s arrest is nothing to laugh at, Twitter came with more than a few jokes at the baller’s expense. Dubbing him “Z-Bo,” fans went in, even showcasing times they felt he was “trapping” on the clock.

Despite the arrest, Randolph has a reputation in the communities he serves and the NBA as a philanthropist. Known for his philanthropic efforts in the greater Memphis area, Randolph received the Kia NBA Community Assist Award in December 2010 in recognition of his charitable contributions to those less fortunate, featuring “Z-Bo Claus” toy giveaways during the holiday season and funding utility bills for low-income families. His community involvement also includes work with the Boys and Girls Club and Basketball Without Borders programs.

Randolph, a former All-Star, recently signed to a two-year, $24-million deal with the Sacramento Kings, after an eight-season stint with the Memphis Grizzlies.