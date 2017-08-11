ASAP Ferg has returned and dropped another single off of his highly anticipated album Still Striving.

For his new track “Nasty (Who Dat)”, Ferg has teamed up with ATLiens Migos as the two trade verses paying homage to JT Money‘s 1999 hit “Who Dat.”

Despite channeling a Crunk classic, Ferg keeps it all the way gutter as he spits his signature flow over the enthusiastic beat. Letting folks know that although he’s about that bread for the right woman he can be both the gangster and the gentleman.

“All these bricks and money I been stacking/All dollars busting through the plastic/1800 got me blasting/ I’ma keep the money coming keep dancing/Tonight I fell in love with a stripper/Ferguson can be her last name/Who dat, who dat, who dat on your Insta?/Invite her to my crib, we getting nasty.”

This isn’t the first time that Ferg and Migos have teamed up. The Hood Pope and the “Bad and Boujee” rappers previously collaborated on “Back Hurt” from Always Strive and Prosper, as well as “Trap Anthem,” Marty Baller’s “I’m a Dog,” and the “Shabba” remix.

“Nasty (Who Dat)” follows the previously released #TrapLordTuesday singles “Plain Jane,” “Nia Long,” “Tango” and the all-star “East Coast (Remix)” featuring Busta Rhymes, ASAP Rocky, Dave East, French Montana, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg.

Still Striving is set for an Aug, 18 release date and is available for pre-order on iTunes.

Check out “Nasty (Who Dat)” below via Spotify.