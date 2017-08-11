Accusations against R&B legend R. Kelly may have just taken an even more serious turn.

According to published reports, Fulton County Chairman John Eaves is calling for an investigation into claims that Kelly is running an abusive sex cult out of Atlanta.

During a press conference held on Friday (Aug 11), Chairman Eaves announced that the Johns Creek Police Department has uncovered new evidence against the singer, prompting his call for an investigation. Eaves also made it clear that although he is unclear on what the evidence entails, the findings are enough for the Fulton County District Attorney’s office to eye the case.

As previously reported R. Kelly was accused by the parents of Jocelyn Savage of holding their daughter against her will. According to the parents, they introduced their child to Kelly in hopes that he would make their child’s aspirations of being musician come true. After meeting the superstar backstage as a family at one of his shows in 2015 and felt confident after discussing her future.

Since the allegations surfaced, R. Kelly has adamantly denied the accusations according to a representative for R. Kelly has vehemently denied the allegations calling them “False,” saying that the 50-year-old singer was “disturbed” by the allegations being spread against him.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

Savage herself appeared in two separate videos claiming she was “okay” and asking for her parents to “leave her alone,” stating that she chose not to speak to her parents for the last five to six months due to their “controlling way.” Savage also stated that this is her choice, not R. Kelly’s.

“I just mainly want to say that I am in a happy place with my life, I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that. It just came to a point where it definitely has gotten out of hand. I just want everybody to know—my parents and everybody in the world—that I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at, and everything is okay with me. I haven’t spoken to them in about five to six months, on and off,” she says in the vid. “They’ll text me from time to time, but I haven’t really wanted to speak to them because of what they’re doing.”

Although Savage denied being held captive in the videos, she refuses to disclose her location and also declines to comment on whether she was staying with other roommates or whether she was free to go when she pleased.

Check out the press conference below.