DopeRoots x TrapLord presents #NoEnds with Wee Man featuring performances by A$ap Ferg & Mob, Lil Peep, Ricky Blaze, Marty Baller, and more; along with local NYC bands and DJ’s. X Games are also covering and providing talent hosted by Jack Mitrani. Join the activation and experience the vintage arcade games, food trucks and more on August 12th in Brooklyn! #Noendsnyc