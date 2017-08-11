If you are anywhere near the NYC tri-state area, you do not want to miss this weekend’s festivities.
The Northstar Group/The Source Magazine has launched the 4th Annual Source 360 Conference in the ever-expanding neighborhood of downtown Brooklyn, New York.
Today’s festivities include several panels and two music showcases slated for the evening. Today’s schedule is as follows:
Source360 Speaker Series
@BRIC ARTS/Media House(647 Fulton Street) 1-7pm
HerSource Presents The Glam Factor And How To Make It Work – 1PM
Lights, Camera, Action: Hip Hop Culture In Cinema & Television – 3PM
SOURCE Latino: Bridging The Gap Of Hispanic And Urban Culture – 5PM
Master Class Power Talks (featuring Master P and Debra Lee Of BET)
Later on in the night will be the Unsigned Hype competition and and the Mic Check Generation Next Music Showcase.