Downtown Brooklyn Gears Up For The 4th Annual Source360

If you are anywhere near the NYC tri-state area, you do not want to miss this weekend’s festivities.

The Northstar Group/The Source Magazine has launched the 4th Annual Source 360 Conference in the ever-expanding neighborhood of downtown Brooklyn, New York.

Today’s festivities include several panels and two music showcases slated for the evening. Today’s schedule is as follows:

Source360 Speaker Series

@BRIC ARTS/Media House(647 Fulton Street) 1-7pm

HerSource Presents The Glam Factor And How To Make It Work – 1PM

Lights, Camera, Action: Hip Hop Culture In Cinema & Television – 3PM

SOURCE Latino: Bridging The Gap Of Hispanic And Urban Culture – 5PM

Master Class Power Talks (featuring Master P and Debra Lee Of BET)

Later on in the night will be the Unsigned Hype competition and and the Mic Check Generation Next Music Showcase.