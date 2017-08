U-NEEK drops off the new visual to his single “Palm Trees” featuring ATL’s 24Hrs. Directed by Miggy, the new video provides an exciting element to the already catchy single. UNEEK and 24 rap while vibing around a warehouse with two girls as the director creates a psychedelic impression. Check out the new video and be on the lookout for more from UNEEK.

Song Link: https://soundcloud.com/uneekflow/palmtrees