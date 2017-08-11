Casio G-SHOCK announces the debut of the new men’s GAS100, featuring a big case design and tough solar technology for self-charging capabilities. The new model pairs a metal bezel with resin band and comes equipped with a Super Illuminator double LED light to ensure high visibility for both the digital and analog displays at night.

The GAS100 will be available in three colorways, including all black with IP accents and an aluminum bezel (GAS100B-1A), black with gold IP accents and a stainless steel bezel (GAS100G-1A) and black with red accents and a stainless steel bezel (GAS100-1A).

In addition, each model comes equipped with G-SHOCK’s legendary technology of 200M water resistance and shock resistance. Other features include world time (with 31 time zones in 48 cities + UTC), as well as 5 daily alarms, a 1/100th second stopwatch and countdown timer, a hand retract function and 12/24 hour formats – all in a 52.5mm case.

The GAS100-1A, GAS100B-1A and GAS100G-1A will retail for $150 and $160 USD respectively, and will be available for purchase beginning in September 2017 at standard G-SHOCK retailers, including Macy’s, shopcasio.com and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.