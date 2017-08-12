With his previous release ‘6 Lines Deep’ released December of last year solely produced by super producer Reazy Renegade (DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne) ARK Noah is back with a new sound and a new swag. The Midwest rapper has teamed up with Yung Simmie’s producer HighAF to make the song “Poppin Seals”. Noah flexes on how many seals he’s poppin and how much muddy his cup is. Expect high energy records from Noah on this album. His new album will be called ‘Purple Cellar’ and you can expect productions from HighAF and Reazy Renegade. ARK which stands for “Always Reveal Knowledge” is planning to release his new album in the fall. There is no set release date but for now enjoy his new single “Poppin Seals” and stay tuned to his social media pages.