Sizzla‘s highly-anticipated ‘I’m Yours’ Album is on its way. The producer JonFX has already dropped a single, “I’m yours” which was release a few weeks ago is now Number #1 Most played Sizzla Song on Spotify. Sizzla keeping with tide of his most recent feature on Dj Khaled’s new Album “Grateful.” Sizzla returns to his “One-drop Reggae Sound” with some of his newer styles to show his evolution over the years. The album features Mz. Vee and Stonebwoy both from Ghana. Stonebwoy is a Ghanian Afro-pop/ Reggae Artist with many accolades : BET AWARDS (Best International Act), Ghana Music Awards (Winner), AFRIMA AWARDS (winner) “Africa Music Magazine” and others Mz Vee also hailing from Ghana is also an Afro-pop danchall artist. She has also won/ Nominated Ghana Music Awards (Won), Bass Awards (Won), BET Awards (Nominated) and others. I’m Yours was produced by JonFX, international producer best known for the “Gun Session Remix” (Akon, Shabba Ranks, Sizzla and Vybz Kartel), Gyptian’s “Hold You Album,” I-Wayne’s (Book Of Life), Sean Paul/ Shabba Ranks/ Erup “Baby” (Cloud Nine Riddim) and many others.

Album now on iTunes.