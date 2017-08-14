Today in Source News Flash: 2 Chainz‘s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music kicked off last Wednesday, with a surprise from the artist. As it turns out, Chainz broke his leg about two weeks ago and tried to keep it a secret from his fans. Despite the “inconvenience” the ATL rapper kicked off the tour from a custom pink wheelchair, determined to bring it to his fans despite his medical set-back.

On Thursday (August 10), the RIAA announced that Future’s self-titled album is officially certified platinum. Future’s fifth studio album churned out the highest-charting single of his career in “Mask Off.”

DMX was ordered confined to his suburban New York City home Friday (Aug. 11) by a judge who said he repeatedly violated bail conditions on tax fraud charges.

This weekend, AWGE and Midnight Studio’s Shane Gonazales unboxed an exclusive new collaboration between OFF-WHITE and AWGE: a long-sleeved tee commemorating A$AP Mob’s Midnight Rave that took place in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The YEEZY Supply kicked off this week with new drop, The sneaker, officially dubbed the YEEZY Wave Runner 700, boasts an on-trend chunky silhouette reminiscent of old-school skate shoes and ’90s-era adidas models like the EQT Solution, but the product description says this new kick also features adidas’ current Boost technology.

James Alex Fields Jr., the man suspected of killing a woman as he allegedly mowed down a group of counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Virginia, is set to appear Monday in court via video link.

LaVar Ball, who most recently said he could beat Michael Jordan with one hand tied behind his back, on Sunday lost a shooting contest to rapper Ice Cube with the benefit of both hands untied.