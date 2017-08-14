Everything is steadily going according to plan for the extremely talented R&B singer 6LACK.

After a very well-received debut project last year, he has since then rode the momentum straight into this summer and beyond. His single “PRBLMS” went platinum and his buzz just keeps getting stronger and stronger. Now, as expected, he just announced he is hitting the road this Fall for a 28-stop tour all around America, with a few stops in Australia. The tour will kick off on October 7th and end on November 29th. He will be accompanied by the beautiful, sultry soul singer, Sabrina Claudio, who will be opening up for him on the tour.

6LACK has been grinding for years now, and his hard work is definitely paying off. He has delivered some very notable performances at various music festivals, including Panorama in NYC. He has also recently made his TV debut, killing his performance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. The crooner has proven to be a terrific live performer, so this tour is really about to be something special. Make sure you get your tickets! Check out the official flyer below.