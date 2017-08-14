The fire duo, known as Half-A-Mil, which consists of Dom Kennedy and Hit-Boy, have made their return with their third installment of their joint EP series. The project, Half-A-Mil 3, is a 7-track collab project with features from 24HRS, Quentin Miller and BC.
Hit-Boy blessed the project production-wise for a majority of the songs while G-Dave makes an appearance behind the boards for “Might As Well”. These two dope California artists linked up and dropped their first project as a duo nearly 8 months ago, then followed up shortly with the sequel. They also hinted at a possible full-length album coming this fall. Check out the full tracklist and project below!
Tracklist:
- “THE MOB”
- “LAST NAME”
- “DONT RUN” (feat. 24HRS)
- “IN THE HILLS” (feat. Quentin Miller
- “MIGHT AS WELL” (feat. Quentin Miller)
- “POPS TOPS” (feat. BC)
- “ALL ACCESS”