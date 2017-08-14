The fire duo, known as Half-A-Mil, which consists of Dom Kennedy and Hit-Boy, have made their return with their third installment of their joint EP series. The project, Half-A-Mil 3, is a 7-track collab project with features from 24HRS, Quentin Miller and BC.

Hit-Boy blessed the project production-wise for a majority of the songs while G-Dave makes an appearance behind the boards for “Might As Well”. These two dope California artists linked up and dropped their first project as a duo nearly 8 months ago, then followed up shortly with the sequel. They also hinted at a possible full-length album coming this fall. Check out the full tracklist and project below!

Tracklist:

  1. “THE MOB”
  2. “LAST NAME”
  3. “DONT RUN” (feat. 24HRS)
  4. “IN THE HILLS” (feat. Quentin Miller
  5. “MIGHT AS WELL” (feat. Quentin Miller)
  6. “POPS TOPS” (feat. BC)
  7. “ALL ACCESS”