Birdman‘s latest Cash Money artist Sy Ari Da Kid featuring K Camp titled “So Many” from Sy’s recent album 2 SOON.
The innovative, light-hearted Pokemon Go-themed video was directed By Dontell Antonio and shows K Camp and Sy Ari Da Kid locating and capturing beautiful women while discussing the abundance of lavish things in their lives.
“So Many” can be found on Sy’s recently released project, 2 SOON which features K Camp, Money Man, and Birdman, with production from Sy, TM88, Illa Jones, and more.
Sy got his momentum moving with his single “Priorities” featuring Bryson Tiller last year, and from there he went on to write and produce “First Take” off of Travis Scott’s last album. Check out the full video above!