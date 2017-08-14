Following the release of her video “Miss Me,” Leikeli47 is back today to announce her debut album. Wash & Set is due 9/8 via Hardcover/RCA Records, and to coincide with the announcement Leikeli47 is sharing a new video. “O.M.C.” follows the lead single from the project “Miss Me,” and is accompanied by an intense black and white visual featuring the Brooklyn-based marching band, Approaching Storm.

Recently, Leikeli47’s track “Attitude” was featured as the lead single from the soundtrack for HBO’s show Insecure. Leikeli47 will be performing her new material live for the first time on August 15th at Baby’s Alright in New York. Fans can also check her out on August 26th at Afropunk Festival in Brooklyn and on September 3rd at Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle. Check out the official “O.M.C.” video.