Madeintyo has been making huge waves since his 2016 international hit record “Uber Everywhere” went platinum and “Skateboard P” featuring Big Sean was streams millions of times. He earned a spot on the 2017 XXL Freshman Class this summer and is now gearing up to release an EP titled True’s World. In anticipation of the EP’s August 25th release, he dropped new single “Cashing Out.”

Produced by DWN2EARTH, the track features Madeintyo’s catchy lyricism and another signature, hypnotic hook. “Cashing Out” is the lead song of the six song project, executive produced by Madeintyo himself and his brother, alternative R&B artist 24hrs. True’s World also features production from FKi 1st and nard & b, among others.

The artist announced this project would be his last, but intends to hit the road in the fall with a tour. Listen to “Cashing Out” below to enjoy what could be the last we hear of Madeintyo and pick up True’s World on August 25th.