It was an amazing weekend celebrating the culture of Hip-Hop with music, art, fashion, dance, technology, business, networking and more in Downtown Brooklyn for the 4th annual Source 360 festival, conference, and marketplace. The excitement is not over as SOURCE360 and North Star Charities, in partnership with Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams and Globe Star Media-N-Entertainment, presents the August 14th installment of the 2017 Wingate Concert Series.

On this evening (August 14th), attendees will be treated to “Legends of Hip-Hop” featuring artists such as Big Daddy Kane, C + C Music Factory, Chubb Rock, Das Efx, DJ Enuff, DJ Scratch, M.O.P, and Special Ed. The free concert will take place deep into the heart of Brooklyn at Wingate Field at 7PM, 600 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn, NY.

This event closes off the SOURCE360 weekend, which featured the annual block party and panels pertaining to Community and Policing, Hip Hop in Technology and Bridging the Gap between the Hispanic and Urban communities. It also included special showcases titled Mic Check and Unsigned Hype, held on Friday August 11th, where up and coming artists such as Casanova, Jay Critch, Chris Rivers, Axel Leon, and Manolo Rose among others took the stage.

The concert this evening, celebrating legends in Hip-Hop, will be a great way to end off Source 360 with a display of the genre’s origins. SOURCE360 is all about bringing everything full circle, focusing on the past, present, and future of Hip-Hop culture. Come pay your respects to those artists who helped pave the way for the success of today’s Hip-Hop stars. We are sure you will enjoy it.

Special shoutout goes to Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, Globestar, NorthStar Charities and their respective teams (and sponsors) who have worked tirelessly on the 2017 Wingate Concert Series to provide a host of quality music programming to the community. Check out the flyer below for full details on the concerts and come out to Wingate Field tonight.

Previously, the August 7th concert was a Gospel celebration headlined by Mary Mary. August 21st will focus on “The Soul of R&B” headlined by names like Full Force and Kelly Price. The series will close on August 28th with “Afro-Carribean Flavor” featuring Mr. Eazy and Rupee.