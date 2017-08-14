PONY, the original sneaker brand with a 45-plus year history of influencing New York’s culture of cool, relaunches this week with the campaign, “Product of New York” under its namesake. The campaign creative is intended to honor the city that has long defined the brand and its highly-coveted sneaker collections.

To celebrate the relaunch and modernization of PONY’s iconic Topstar sneaker, which was integral in the creation of present-day sneaker culture, the brand collaborated with Brooklyn hip-hop superstar and actor Joey Bada$$, who served as both the perfect muse and model for the fall collection. Check out more below!