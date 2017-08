Wiz Khalifa released the video for his new single “Something New (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)” today. The all-star video includes cameos from Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx, Jason Derulo, O.T. Genasis, Juicy J, Lil Dicky, G-Eazy, Chuck Liddell, and Todd Gurley.

“Something New (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)” is the first single released from Wiz’s highly anticipated upcoming studio album due this fall. Check out the dope visual above!

BUY/STREAM “SOMETHING NEW” HERE:

https://atlantic.lnk.to/SomethingNew