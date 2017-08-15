The 2x MVP is still hated around the league……

Sometimes your accomplishments don’t speak loud enough for people who will always consider you a step down from them. According to Cleveland Cavaliers, Dahntay Jones the 2x MVP and NBA Champ, Stephen Curry is not a top 10 talent in the NBA. Even though he’s done so much at 29 years old in the league we still have people like this who won’t give the guy a break. When asked about the Top 10 players he quickly proclaimed LeBron as the best player in the world then Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant. Do we agree with with Mr. Jones? He has only played in two regular season games for the Cavs over two seasons and he has a mouth full to say about someone being a Top 10.

Although this will more than likely not bother Curry, this will forsure get him in the gym and even more motivated for next season. It was better off if Dahntay would have just kept quiet with his opinion on this. Just like the rest of the world we are trying to figure out what exactly on the outside of Top 10 means. He gave players like John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Chris Paul, James Harden. Anthony Davis and Karl- Anthony Towns.

“People get mad at me because I don’t declare him a Top 10 player in the NBA,” Jones said, via Drew Shiller of CSN Bay Area. “I got him on the outside, like 11-12.”

Curry also has the #1 jersey in the NBA at the moment and has secured his superstar status in the NBA. Chef Curry is probaby somewhere laughing at the statement and also probably shooting some 3’s as him and his Warriors are ready to terrorize the NBA again next season.