Drake is Out of the Billboard Hot 100 For the First Time in 8 Years

As of this week, Drake is not featured on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in eight years.

The streak began with Drizzy’s 2009 breakthrough hit “Best I Ever Had” from his So Far Gone mixtape. Since then he has had at least one song charting every week. He has been ascending on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with hits like “Successful” featuring Trey Songz, “Take Care” featuring Rihanna, and the list goes on and on.

The last song of the streak was More Life’s “Passionfruit”, which charted for 20-weeks, and “Signs”. Although this legendary 8-year streak has ended, More Life made history in itself when every single track of the album made it to the Billboard Hot 100.