J. Cole is teaming up with filmmaker Margaret Byrne to place the spotlight on three black men growing up in rural North Carolina.

The new docuseries Raising Bertie will follow Reginald “Junior” Askew, David “Bud” Perry, and Davonte “Dada” Harrell from a point-of-view perspective in their native Bertie County, an area that houses a little over 20,000 residents.

“I didn’t want to focus on stories of the exceptional,” said Byrne is a released statement. “The truth is, I made a film about three kids I met and I cared about. The individuals in this story are representative of their community and they matter.”

While Byrne will serve as both producer and director, rapper J. Cole will step in as an executive producer.

The duo is joined by a team composed of Ian Robertson Kibbe and Jon Stuyvesant as producers, editor and writer Leslie Simmer, composer Eric Andrew Kuhn, executive producer Gordon Quinn, and executive producers Justine Nagan and Chris White.

Raising Bertie will premiere on PBS August 28th. You can catch the trailer after the jump.