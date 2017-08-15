Kim Kardashian-West is once again on the end of harsh criticism after she took to social media to defend vlogger Jeffree Star.

According to published reports, Kim Kardashian was the receiving end of another Twitter drag after taking to Snapchat to defend Star’s racist remarks made in a video 12-years ago that recently resurfaced.

In the video, Star referred to black women as “n*gger b*tches” and used the racial epitaph in multiple videos. Star has since apologized for his behavior and comments saying:

“In these videos, I say some really disgusting, vile, nasty, and embarrassing things. Those videos were 12 years ago, and I look at them, and I see them resurfaced, and it just makes me sick to my stomach because I don’t know who that person was. The person who said those horrible, vile things—that person was depressed, that person was just angry at the world, that person felt like they were not accepted, that person was seeking attention, but does that make it okay? Absolutely not.”

Kim K. who has had her own issues with Star decided to defend her former foe, telling fans to stop “hating” on Star and that if he apologized people should “move on,” which led to her receiving tons of backlash on social media.

“I get it’s a serious deal if you say racial things, but I do believe in people changing, and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt,” Kim said on Snapchat. “I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes I’ve made in the past. So let him live.”

After seeing some of the responses, Kim posted another video letting fans know that she was not condoning Star’s racism but instead accepting his change.

“I am in no way saying that it is ok to be racist, but I believe in giving people second chances.”

Although the sentiment seemed noble, Twitter wasn’t having it.

kim kardashian's dumb ass could not have picked a worse time to cape for a known racist. — king crissle (@crissles) August 15, 2017

Good Morning, KIM KARDASHIAN HAS BLACK CHILDREN BUT IS TELLING YOU TO, "GET OVER" SOMEONE MAKING RACIST STATEMENTS BCUZ, "he said sorry". 🙄 — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian can keep that garbage Ass statement about ppl forgiving Jeffree Star to herself. Baby you have TWO. BLACK. CHILDREN. — Jay Dior (@JayKenMinaj) August 15, 2017

Imagine being a black person who stans Kim Kardashian in 2017 https://t.co/srAafVB9Vk — elexus jionde (@Lexual__) August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian really thought since she's been popping out black babies she's entitled to tell black people how to feel. Girl. pic.twitter.com/ytRgbugOwc — GIANTS4EVER (@ScottieBeam) August 15, 2017

After being dragged, Kim K. finally understood the error of her comment and issued one last apology video admitting she was naive to the situation.

“I just want to say to my fans that I am sorry I spoke out about something when I really didn’t understand the whole situation. I never meant to tell anyone to get over something as bad as racism and I realize it was not my place.”

Check out the videos below.