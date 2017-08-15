If you’re not familiar with Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty, a cartoon about a crazy scientist (who’s also a drunk) and his grandson going on multiple adventures into outer space and other dimensions, drop everything and catch up now.

Apparently, Logic is a longtime fan of the adult cartoon. In the latest episode [S03 E04], Logic makes a cameo when Rick Sanchez organizes an Alien Space Festival while blackout drunk. You can also hear Logic rap while the end credits roll at the conclusion of the episode. Check out Logic’s cameo in a clip below:

Past guests of honor on the show include Stephen Colbert, Christina Hendricks, Matt Walsh, Chelsea Kane, Jermaine Clement and more.