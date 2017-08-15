Skateboard P and Adidas Team Up For Another Collaboration….

After joining Adidas to promote their campaign for their “Pastel Pack” and iconic Stan Smith sneaker. The brand is now collaborating with Pharrell to release a collection inspired by the golden era and paying homage to the best players of all time. The collection will come equipped with apparel as the “Happy” singer continues to expand his brand on both sides. The collection will explore the very unique style of Pharrell and give us pieces that we would more than likely catch Skateboard P rocking on a casual everyday basis. The collection comes equipped with sweaters, shorts and polos that reflect Skateboard P’s personal style very heavy.

The collection is featured with three adidas tennis models with the Barricade Boost 2017, Adizero Ubersonic 2.0 and the Adizero Ubersonic 3.0 that come in either yellow, white, blue or red. Each shoe comes in three colorways and will be available on August 31st when the full collection drops. Based on other adidas collaborations this is one of the first that will feature colorways for each model.

You can purchase from the collection starting on August 31st at prices between $45 to $450 starting on August 31st on adidas. Check out images of the collection in the gallery below.