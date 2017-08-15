In an industry full of artists who try to emulate others, Texas-based hip-hop artist Difference sets himself apart with genuine originality and style. Since he was 10 years old, Difference knew in his soul that he wanted his passion for music to grow into something much larger.

In his first few years of college, he dabbled into recording and writing his own songs. Those around him encouraged him to fully pursue his dreams of a complete music career, as his raw and innate talent blew them away. Since making this decision, Difference has released two hit singles titled “My City” and “Get the Work”. When asked what “My City” is about, the artist said, “It’s really about the city that I’m from. It’s more of an upbeat type of rap, and it’s representing everyone from my city.”

Next up for Difference is his newest single, “Get the Work”, which is a true reflection of the artist’s commitment to a successful career. After garnering thousands of hits on digital streaming platforms, the single is expected to soar on the charts at an even higher level.

“The song takes you through life,” said Difference. “You’re not gonna ever catch your dream if you don’t put all the work into it as you should.”

He will be releasing a new track titled “Green Faces” on August 5, which will be available on all major digital platforms such as Spotify. He also plans to have his first EP out soon, and his debut album released by next June.

“As for now though, I really want people to fall in love with what music is all about… the sound. I want people relating to my lyrics and singing to my melodies before they ever have a chance to judge my music off of my appearance.” said the artist. Though the artist may keep a mystery about himself, there’s one thing that is evident: it’s impossible not to love his music. It’s too catchy.

